Gulfport man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother while playing with guns, police say

GULFPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A man shot and killed his twin brother while they joked around in their parked car at their home in Gulfport Sunday night, police said.

The Gulfport Police Department said twin brothers Mathias and Thomas Parkinson-Freeman were sitting in the car and joking around at their home on 25th Avenue South around 7 p.m. with a mutual friend.

Police said there was no indication of any sort of conflict as they were talking and joking. At one point, officers said Mathias pulled out a gun and pointed it at his brother. Thomas responded by pulling out his won gun and pointing it back, pulling the trigger.

Officers said Mathias was killed after being shot in the face.

A pipe with marijuana residue in the vehicle, but it’s unknown if any of the men were under the influence.

Detectives concluded that Thomas was not acting in self defense when he fired at Mathias, because he reportedly told detectives he was not in fear and did not believe Mathias had any intention of shooting him. He told police he reacted automatically based on training, and does not know why he did so.

Thomas was charged with manslaughter, a second degree felony.

