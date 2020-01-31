Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. lanes closed following crash, downed power lines

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – All lanes of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard have been closed at Bayshore Boulevard following a crash.
According to Clearwater police, the crash caused power lines to fall. There are no injuries reported in the crash.
Police say traffic is expected to be affected for a significant amount of time in that area. Please find alternative routes if possible.
Please check back for the latest updates on this story.
