‘Guess you’re going to watch me steal’: Clearwater police searching for perfume thief

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police detectives are searching for a thief who stole about 20 bottles of perfume from an Ulta store on Dec. 19.

According to police, the thief stopped by the store, located at 2683 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd., with a black trash bag and stole the perfume valued around $1,000.

Police said when an employee asked if he needed any help, he responded, “I guess you’re going to watch me steal then.”

The man fled the store and left the area in a gray car.

Police said he is about 5’10” with a medium built.

The man was wearing khaki pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, red shoes and a red beanie hat.

If you can help identify the man, call 727-562-4242.