ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Butterfly enthusiasts gathered at Fort DeSoto Park Saturday to count the butterfly population.

The Tampa Bay Chapter of the North American Butterfly Association counted over 1,000 butterflies of 25 different species from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Although the group counts several times a year, July is the month where they actually report numbers to NABA.

President Anita Camacho said the event was more significant due to the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s recent announcement of monarch butterflies being on the endangered species list.

“It’s been a long time coming, probably should’ve happened a while ago,” Camacho said. “This is a very studied butterfly probably the most studied butterfly in the world and the decline has been over 25 years.”