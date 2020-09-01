Grenade discovered at Dunedin Fire Department; bomb squad on scene

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and Hillsborough County Bomb Squad were on scene at the Dunedin Fire Department Tuesday after a grenade was found on the premises.
Belcher Road closed for a brief period while authorities assess the area and the bomb squad clears the item from the scene.
The grenade was found undetonated, the sheriff’s office said.
There were no evacuations made.
