Green sea turtle released from Clearwater Marine Aquarium after 2 months of rehab

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium released a juvenile green sea turtle Wednesday after two months of rehabilitation.

The turtle, named Ludwig, was found washed ashore on Indian Rocks Beach on Feb. 2 with a cold body temperature. Ludwig’s body temperature returned to normal levels over the following days as he was slowly warmed up.

Members of the aquarium also noticed that Ludwig had cloacal impaction — which can affect the digestive, reproductive and urinary tracts — and was underweight.

After vitamins and a proper diet, Ludwig was cleared by veterinarians and Florida Fish and Wildlife officials for release.