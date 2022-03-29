TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A great white shark pinged off Pinellas County’s coast on Saturday when she broke the surface of the water.

OCEARCH is tracking the shark named Rose, a juvenile female shark that’s likely still in the area. According to OCEARCH’s online tracker, Rose weighs 600 pounds and is 10 feet, 5 inches long.

Rose was tagged in Nova Scotia in Oct. 2020. She was named after Rose Bay, not far from where she was tagged.

The OCEARCH tracker shows she had been swimming up and down the east coast until last month when she made her way around the Florida Keys and into the Gulf.

Her last ping was recorded just after 7 a.m. on Saturday. A ping happens when a shark breaks the surface of the water and its tag sends data to OCEARCH.

Last week, a great white shark named Scot also pinged off the Gulf Coast, according to OCEARCH. His ping was recorded further south, well off the coast of Sanibel Island.