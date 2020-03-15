Grand Prix of St. Petersburg releases options for 2020 ticket holders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This year’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was canceled Friday by IndyCar due to coronavirus concerns, making it just one of many Tampa Bay events to be canceled because of the virus.

Now, they are now providing several options for those who purchased tickets to this year’s event.

Ticket holders may choose to defer their purchased tickets for use at the 2021 Grand Prix event. Another option is to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 10 percent to apply towards future Green Savoree Racing Promotions events. This includes: Grandstand seating, general admission, camping, RV space, paddock access and pit passes at either the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Honda Indy Toronto or Grand Prix of Portland.

The 110 percent credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 or 2021 season.

Ticket holders will receive detailed instructions and next steps via email on March 20.

