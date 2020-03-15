Grand Prix of St. Petersburg releases options for 2020 ticket holders

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This year’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg was canceled Friday by IndyCar due to coronavirus concerns, making it just one of many Tampa Bay events to be canceled because of the virus.

Now, they are now providing several options for those who purchased tickets to this year’s event.

Ticket holders may choose to defer their purchased tickets for use at the 2021 Grand Prix event. Another option is to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 10 percent to apply towards future Green Savoree Racing Promotions events. This includes: Grandstand seating, general admission, camping, RV space, paddock access and pit passes at either the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Honda Indy Toronto or Grand Prix of Portland.

The 110 percent credit can be used in a single transaction during the remainder of the 2020 or 2021 season.

Ticket holders will receive detailed instructions and next steps via email on March 20.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Gov. DeSantis provides COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis provides COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Center"

Secretary of State Laurel Lee on Presidential Primary voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Secretary of State Laurel Lee on Presidential Primary voting"

President Trump coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump coronavirus briefing"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat today and staying warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat today and staying warm"

State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes"

As theme parks announce they will close, local businesses brace for the impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "As theme parks announce they will close, local businesses brace for the impact"

Travel plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel plans"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Florida public schools closing for two weeks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida public schools closing for two weeks"

Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot to death before crashing into St. Pete home"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss