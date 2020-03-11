Grand Prix-bound IndyCar trailer catches fire on I-275

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A fiery accident may have dashed a racing team’s hopes of winning the Firestone Grand Prix this weekend.

A semi-truck carrying a race car for Andretti Auto Sports’ driver Colton Herta caught fire on Interstate 275 near Ulmerton Road in Pinellas County Wednesday morning.

There is no word on injuries, and it’s unclear if the race car was damaged, but a number of tools were damaged in the fire.

The fire closed the southbound lanes of the interstate for more than an hour Wednesday morning. Two lanes are now open.

Andretti Auto Sports is an auto racing team that competes in the IndyCar Series, Indy Lights, the FIA Formula E Championship and the Americas Rallycross Championship, according to their website. The Indianapolis-based team is led racing legend Michael Andretti.

