Gr8 Inspiration: Volunteers at Clearwater Marine Aquarium dedicate countless hours to help injured animals

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter the dolphin isn’t the only star at Clearwater Marine Aquarium. There is a team of volunteers working behind the scenes to help injured and distressed animals.

Tracey Brazier and the team at CMA dedicate countless hours to giving animals in distress at CMA around-the-clock care, even down to creating meal plans specific to each animal’s need.

The dedication pays off for volunteers like Brazier when they get to witness the release of animals once they are completely healed.

“When you see them on the beach you’ve realized that you’ve made a difference and that animal wouldn’t survive without CMA and the people here and the teams here,” she said. “That animal gets a second chance and it’s a really special feeling so you see them go back out, and we are trying to release as many animals as we can into the wild.”

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium is a 501 non-profit organization. It is dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of sick and injured marine animals, public education, conservation, and research.

