GPS leads Largo police to robbery suspect

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – With the help of GPS, Largo police say they arrested a robber who stopped a woman and forcefully took her cell phone.

According to an affidavit, the robbery occurred near the intersection of 8th Avenue and Clearwater Largo Road on Jan. 15.

Police said 26-year-old Mario Smith stopped the woman and snatched a bag and a purse that was around her neck.

Inside one of the bags was a cell phone with a GPS tracker, which alerted police to his location.

Police said the victim identified Smith in a photo lineup and he was arrested Sunday for robbery by sudden snatching.

Smith is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

LATEST STORIES: