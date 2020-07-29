LIVE: Gov. DeSantis hosting education, coronavirus roundtable in Clearwater

Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Ron DeSantis is hosting a roundtable discussion on education and coronavirus in Clearwater.

The discussion will take place at the Paul B. Stephens School around 12:30 p.m.

The Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will also be participating in the roundtable.

Officials will discuss students with disabilities and how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their learning.

This discussion takes place after the Florida Department of Health reported another record single-day increase in coronavirus-related deaths.

Many school districts in the Tampa Bay area have chosen to delay the start of school this fall. Click here to see the reopening plan for your Tampa Bay school district.

You can watch the roundtable discussion in the video player above.

