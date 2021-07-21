WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds press conference on red tide crisis in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be holding a press conference in St. Petersburg at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute amid the city’s red tide crisis, which is plaguing its beaches.

However, one person who won’t be present at the roundtable will be St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman who, according to his communications director, was not invited. Instead, DeSantis invited the Republican Chair of the city council.

