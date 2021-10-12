DeSantis announces $2 million to help improve St. Pete Beach wastewater infrastructure

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that his administration will be providing $2 million to improve the wastewater infrastructure at St. Pete Beach.

DeSantis said the upgrades will help the city expand its economic footprint, particularly with the addition of new hotel.

“We have a lot of people who want to come here, as you can see, pretty nice place to be at this time of year,” the governor said.

The governor said the city would also commit $2 million to finalize the improvements. Around 1,300 jobs are expected to be created as a result of the project, which will help generate an extra $13 million per year.

DeSantis said that a greater hotel capacity would also help the local restaurant and charter fishing in the area.

