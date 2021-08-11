LIVE: Gov. DeSantis, Florida education commissioner hold press conference at St. Pete school

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will visit Lakewood Elementary in St. Petersburg Wednesday morning.

A press release does not mention specifics, but said the governor and Corcoran will be speaking at the school around 10:30 a.m.

The event comes as a debate rages over whether school districts can require masks in the classroom.

The CDC recommends all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn’t want mask mandates in public schools. The governor signed an executive order giving the Department of Education the power to withhold funding from school districts that don’t comply.

The White House said Tuesday that it is planning to support schools who defy the governor’s order and enact mask mandates for students.

You can watch the press conference live on WFLA.com or the WFLA Facebook page.