Gov. DeSantis signs bill to tackle rising sea levels and flooding, addresses Colonial Pipeline cyberattack

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill Wednesday that addresses coastal resiliency and flood mitigation in Florida.

DeSantis held a press conference at the Rusty Bellies Waterfront Grill in Tarpon Springs to discuss the bill. Senate Bill 1954 will enhance efforts to protect inland waterways, coastlines, shores and coral reefs, which serve as invaluable natural defenses against sea level rise.

The bill is part of the largest investment in the state’s history, with over $640 million going towards creating a grant program to help fund projects in the state.

Governor DeSantis also addressed the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack and how Florida is preparing for a potential gas shortage.



During his stop in Tarpon Springs, the governor said the state is clearing the way for trucks to bring in more fuel. He declared a state of emergency on Tuesday.

Although the pipeline does not supply our area of Florida, he says it’s a huge issue, and the federal government needs to “step up.”

“They were acting like this was a private matter. No, this is a critical infrastructure for our country that was attacked and can interrupt people’s daily lives and our economy,” DeSantis said.

The governor says we are seeing shortages, and agrees, it’s combined with panic buying.

“If you need gas, get it. But you don’t need to be hoarding it, that’s going to make it worse,” DeSantis said.