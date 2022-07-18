CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man was arrested after police said he threatened another man with two hunting knives at a bar on Causeway Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

The Clearwater Police Department said Kevin Wood, 50, faces an aggravated assault charge.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wood was in an argument at about 1 p.m. with another man over fishing, when he “chugged” some vodka and pulled out two hunting knives.

Police said Wood starting walking up to the victim while pointing the knives at him, putting the victim in a “well-founded fear for his life.”

That’s when two men grabbed Wood and held him until police arrived they said. The incident was caught on surveillance camera footage.

When police arrived, they said they saw two men grabbing Wood who was still holding the knives. He eventually dropped the knives.

Police said Wood fell on his face during the arrest. He received immediate medical treatment. Police also noted he was “highly intoxicated” and remained highly combative while being taken the hospital. He was then taken to the Pinellas County Jail on a $5,000 bond.