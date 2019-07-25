Good Samaritans, deputies, firefighters help rescue swimmers caught in rip current

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Eight people, including three firefighters, were caught in a rip current off St. Pete Beach Wednesday.

Just after 11 a.m., two people, a father and daughter from Pennsylvania, were pulled into the waves of the gulf, more than 40 yards offshore.

Lonnie Fuchs and his family, visiting from Indiana, noticed the two swimmers.

“My daughter said, ‘I think someone’s hollering for help’ and I looked and I seen a man and a woman out in the waves,” said Fuchs.

They were barely hanging on.

“Bobbing up and down and waving their hands and then I heard them holler help,” he said.

Fuchs rushed out to them with a boogie board but didn’t realize how strong the current was.

“I told them to grab the board and I tried pulling them in and the current was so strong, I couldn’t do it,” he said.

Fuchs was having trouble getting back to shore and needed help.

His daughter Brittny Fuchs, sprung into action.

“I started running up and down the beach and asking people if they had a floatation device,” she said.

By that time, others went into the water to help.

“I swam all the way out to go and help them,” said Lewis Mazzone.

Five swimmers and three firefighters became stranded by the current.

Beachgoers attempted a human chain, but the waves were too much.

First responders and bystanders used rescue throw ropes to pull everyone in.

Fuchs said it was scary.

“I don’t remember much after that. I remember waking up laying on the beach, I couldn’t breathe,” he said. “I had two guys on each side of me, working on me and they did a fantastic job.”