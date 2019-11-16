Good Samaritan tries to help Walmart employee after being shot

PINELLAS PARK, Fla (WFLA) – Pinellas Park Police continue searching for the suspects who shot and killed a man at a Pinellas Park Walmart Neighborhood Market Friday morning. 8 On Your Side is learning of a Good Samaritan who tried to help the 21-year-old worker.

Chuckie Acheson, a retired EMT, lives around the corner from where the shooting took place Friday morning. He said he heard the gunshots and knew something was wrong.

“They were so close I thought they were somewhere within the park or my sister-in law’s street,” said Chuckie Acheson.

Pinellas Park Police says 21-year-old Terrell William was taking his work break when two gunmen drove up and opened fired.

“I looked over the wall, saw some employees around him but I didn’t see anyone helping him,” added Acheson.

That is when Acheson said his years of being an EMT kicked in and he began to help, while waiting for first responders.

“I knelt down and started working on him. I explained who I was, he turned around looked at me and then I saw the name tag,” said Acheson.

Acheson and his wife knew Williams from being in the store often. They describe him as being a good worker, someone who knew them by name and always had a smile on his face. He said this is a shame.

“This is something no one deserves,” added Acheson.

Pinellas Park Police are still searching for the two gunmen in this case. If you have any information you are asked to call Pinellas Park Police Department.

