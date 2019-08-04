Good Samaritan locates missing St. Petersburg dog

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A Chihuahua named Joy has been reunited with its owner after being inside a stolen SUV in St. Petersburg.

According to police, Ruth Williams was visiting from Tennesee to attend a funeral at Bay Point Christian Church and had rented a 2018 Silver Hyundai Tuscon.

Police said Williams left her 9-year-old dog, Joy, inside of the vehicle for ten minutes while she went inside the church for a viewing. When she returned, both the dog and the vehicle were missing.

“[Joy] is a family member. She’s been with us for more than 9 years,” said Williams in an interview with 8 On Your Side.

“Anyone who’s ever had pets or has a dog knows that love. They become family members. They are special. They are as special as any family member that you have.”

But not all hope was lost. A man found the pup curled up on his front porch and notified St. Pete Police.

St. Pete Police gave Ruth a call to let her know her dog was possibly found with no injuries. After verifying the dog was hers through a picture, Ruth hopped on the first flight to Tampa from Tennessee.

Her nephew brought the dog to the airport to meet up with Ruth as they headed back to Tennessee.

Ruth credits “8 On Your Side” for the return of her beloved pet.