ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Vicki Cole and her young grandchildren were sleeping early Sunday morning when a fire started at Enclave at Sabal Pointe apartments.

Her son was supposed to pick the children up later Sunday morning but decided to pick them up around 2:30 a.m. when he got off work. That’s when Cole’s son saw heavy smoke at building 13 and started banging on doors.

“I think that was just nothing but God to send him over,” Cole said.

Residents were in deep sleep when Cole’s son woke them up to the news.

“[He] told us that it was a fire to get out, and he went and got the extinguisher and tried to put out some of the fire,” Cole said.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said no one was injured, but Tatiana James’ family lost everything.

“Just seeing the fire that way that the curtains were, it was progressing so fast, I ain’t ever been in nothing like this,” James said.