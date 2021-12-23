Good Samaritan helps 2 kids escape Palm Harbor gas station fire that kills mom

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — The woman who died in a gas station fire in Palm Harbor on Wednesday had two children with her in the car that were saved by a good Samaritan, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

The fire happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday at a Shell Gas Station in Palm Harbor. According to troopers, a 66-year-old woman backed her Nissan into a gas pump, which then fell onto another woman who had been pumping gas into her SUV. The victim was pinned between the pump and her SUV when the gasoline “erupted in flames,” troopers said.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins with the Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday there were also two children in the SUV when the fire broke out. According to Gaskins, the 11-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl got out of the SUV after it caught fire and started trying to save their mother.

A good Samaritan at the gas station ran over when he saw the kids trying to use fire extinguishers to put out the flames. When the good Samaritan realized the fire was uncontrollable, troopers said he pulled the children away to keep them safe.

The good Samaritan did not know the mother was trapped in the fire until he got the children away. He said it was too late to help her.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal’s Office in addition to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to a spokesperson, the FHP does not believe the driver of the Nissan was impaired so there will not be any criminal charges.