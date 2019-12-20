Good Samaritan finds and returns Palm Harbor woman’s lost wallet

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – A mistake at WalMart has restored a Palm Harbor woman’s belief in human kindness after a good samaritan found her wallet and delivered it to her Palm Harbor home.

After the incident, Amanda Renner posted the following not on the Palm Harbor Happenings group on Facebook:

“I visited the Oldsmar Walmart today, and I need to share this and thank whoever did the right thing today. I absentmindedly left my wallet in the cart and shoved it in the cart corral. Left to go grab a bite to eat, almost in Tarpon before I realized I didn’t have my wallet. Drove back to Walmart and panic ensued. No one had turned it in, it was nowhere to be found. Made a police report, walked the whole parking lot (if you saw a sobbing woman walking thru the lot today, that was me), called the banks, social security, DMV, ran a couple other errands. Long story short…. I came home to my wallet sitting on my front step. After several weeks of a LOT of bad things happening-I NEEDED THIS REMINDER!!!! There are still good people in this world and I want to THANK YOU!! I hope you are blessed for being a blessing to me!!”

The post has received more than 1,600 likes and 141 comments at this writing.

Renner explains it all started with a trip to the store with her 85-year-old grandmother.

“She was picking up some Christmas gifts and she needed help picking out for the kids. We went to go leave,” said Renner.

Her wallet was in the cart and after loading everything but that into the car, the two left. Renner made it halfway to Tarpon Springs before she realized she didn’t have it.

“So we stopped the car, got out, went through all the bags. Tore my car apart four times,” Renner said.

Renner and her grandmother did a U-turn and headed back to the store retracing her steps. She checked with the management to see if anyone had turned a wallet in, called the sheriff’s office to file a report, and even looked in the bushes and woods nearby to see if someone had found it and tossed it. No luck.

“Ugh… everything that was in there, my social security card, my drivers license, my credit cards, my debit card,” said Renner. “It was like panic. “

Feeling defeated, Renner headed back home. Then she saw it. Someone had placed something on her front doorstep. It was her wallet!

“Everything in the same place too. It wasn’t like it was ransacked,” said Renner. “She literally opened it, pulled out my I.D. and brought it here.”

After Renner found the wallet, she discovered the woman who found it had sent her a message on social media earlier in the day, saying that she had it. Amanda didn’t see the message prior to finding the wallet on her front porch. But it did give her the opportunity to say thank you.