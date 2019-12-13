GNC employee arrested after selling meth inside store

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A GNC employee has been arrested after he attempted to sell meth inside the drug store.

When Largo police went inside the store they say, Michael Ambrose, 27, had needles, spoons, a drug scale, and methamphetamine all in plain sight.

Ambrose is being charged with drug trafficking and possession charges.

According to police, store management apparently did not know of Mr. Ambrose’s sideline business.

