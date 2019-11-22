Gibbs High School student arrested for school shooting threat

Yellow school bus on the blacktop on a beautiful sunny day.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police have arrested a Gibbs High School student after he made a school shooting threat.

According to detectives, the 16-year-old student made repeated statements in front of students and adults that he would “shoot up the whole school”.

The teen has been arrested and charged with making a false report concerning the use of a firearm/bomb to conduct bodily harm.

The St. Petersburg Police Department takes all school threats very seriously for the safety of students and says threatening comments or social media posts will always be investigated.