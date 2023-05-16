CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Cheap Trick will be performing at a free concert in Clearwater next month, according to a release from the city.

The city of Clearwater announced that the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will be performing at the free inaugural concert for The Sound, a new venue at Coachman Park.

The concert is set to begin at 7 p.m. on June 28. Cheap Trick will be performing with special guest Robin Taylor Zander, according to the city.

Tickets can be reserved at this webpage.

Officials said this is the first of a series of grand opening concerts for the Sound.

Other performances include:

The Black Honkeys Band Thursday, June 29 at 7 p.m. Free concert on first-come, first served basis.

Colbie Caillat & Gavin DeGraw Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. Tickets priced at $99, $79, $59, $39, $9

Dave Koz Summer Horns Tour 2023 with ith Special Guests Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius Saturday, July 1 at 7 p.m. Tickets priced at $50, $39, $25, $9

Peter Frampton Never Say Never Tour Sunday July 2 at 7 p.m. Tickets priced at $129.50, $99.50, $69.50, $49.50, $9

The Florida Orchestra A Patriotic Celebration Including Fireworks Over Clearwater Harbor Tuesday, July 4 at 7 p.m. Free concert – Tickets are available in advance at TheSoundFLA.com on first come, first served basis.



Seating for the concerts is limited so concertgoers are advised to bring blankets.