Gentlemen’s club shooting in Clearwater leaves 2 injured

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — An overnight shooting at a gentlemen’s club in Clearwater left two people injured, deputies say.

The incident happened at the Diamond Gentlemen’s Club on US-19.

Sgt. Jessica Mackesy with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office tells WFLA it appears two people got into a fight at the club and one of the individuals had a gun. According to the sheriff’s office, the person with the gun injured two people.

Both people who were hurt are expected to be OK.

Mackesy says deputies are still gathering information about what exactly happened and are at the scene investigating.

There is no information yet on what led up to the fight or if any charges have been filed.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.