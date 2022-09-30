TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men suffered injuries after a generator exploded outside a home in Pinellas Park after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the area.

The Pinellas Park Fire Department said the men were working on a generator outside a home in the 7900 block of 53rd Way North, when it exploded around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Officials said the entire neighborhood is without power.

The men were rushed to an area hospital. One of them is currently in critical condition. The other’s injuries were said to be minor.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission warns using a generator, which emits carbon monoxide, can be extremely dangerous. Most incidents associated with generators involve carbon monoxide poising from hte toxic engine exhaust, electric shock or electrocution, fire and burns.

They say you should never use generators inside homes, garages, crawlspaces, sheds or similar areas.

More safety tips are on CPSC.gov.