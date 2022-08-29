CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police had to wrangle a small alligator after it wandered its way onto a major highway Monday morning.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, the tiny gator decided to crawl into the middle of an access road to US-19 near State Road 590.

Three officers managed to capture the gator until a trapper could come and safely relocate it.

“The gator was not in a crosswalk at the time of the capture,” the department jokingly wrote.

This wasn’t the first time this week that an animal caused issued in Clearwater’s roads.

Sunday afternoon, a donkey and two horses escaped their home and wandered the area of College Hill Drive.

Officers were able to catch the neigh-do-wells and helped the owner take them home to stop them from horsing around.