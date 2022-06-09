TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — This gator warning sign in Seminole does not lie!

Timothy Flamboe said he was walking with his wife and their 14-year-old Chihuahua, Isabella Rose in the Seminole Isles townhome community, when the couple spotted an alligator on the banks of a pond, sitting next to a sign that read “Danger: Alligators May Be Present.”

“All the ponds are posted with these signs and of course, this was the first time we’ve seen one parked right AT the sign,” Flamboe said.

Flamboe said the gator was there for about an hour. He and his neighbors got plenty of photos.

He said the reptile is one of two gators known to frequent the area. It’s usually seen napping on the grass behind the townhomes, he said.

According to wildlife experts, alligators tend to become more active during the warmer months, mostly between dusk and dawn. Their mating season runs from April to June.

If you see an alligator, officials say you should keep your distance and not feed it. To report a nuisance alligator, call the FWC’s toll-free hotline at 866-392-4286.