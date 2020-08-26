Garbage piled 6-feet high at St. Pete house has neighbors upset

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Homeowners on a St. Petersburg street have a new, unwelcome neighbor in the form of a pile of garbage, packed six feet high. They told News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty it’s been there for more than a week.

One of the most upsetting parts for some, an American Flag left crumpled on the ground.

“I’m pretty upset, this is my first house that I bought,” Sean Killam said. He’s a neighbor that lives two doors down.

In addition to couches, carpeting, and tables, he’s worried about broken glass, nails, and unwanted pests and animals that might start living inside.

Killam thinks the home’s new owner should clean up the mess.

“I feel like everyone (on this block) cares, there are lots of new houses coming up. Then you have somebody that… he doesn’t care. He’s just flipping the house. It’s all money to him,” Killam said.

So, he reached out to the City of St. Petersburg, but he said they haven’t fixed the problem either.

“We didn’t really hear back, we’re looking into it, looking into it…,” and that’s when Killam called 8 On Your Side.

Neighbors told News Channel 8 a local construction company is working on the site for the new owner.

8 On Your Side’s Christine McLarty spoke with a man named Tony who works with the company. He wouldn’t give his last name but promised to have his crew clean up the mess.













“Can we take your word for this or is it something where we need to keep coming out here every day to make sure it gets taken care of?” McLarty asked Tony.

A few hours later construction men showed up.

“Can we chat with you for a second?” McLarty asked the workers.

They didn’t want to talk and didn’t clean up the mess, at least not yet.

“Oh it’s a mess, it’s a mess, not supposed to be like this. It’s supposed to have a big dumpster, throw everything in the dumpster,” said one man who drove by the site in awe.

City officials told 8 On Your Side they cited the house for a code violation and gave the owner 10 days to clean it up.

But Killam said that’s 10 days too long.

“Every time a 4 p.m. thunderstorm rolls in, there’s debris everywhere because it’s just trash,” he said looking back at the pile in disbelief.

Someone from the city’s sanitation department also came out on Wednesday.

The city told McLarty if this doesn’t get cleaned up within 10 days, the St. Pete Sanitation Department will clean it up and bill the owners.

