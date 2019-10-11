FWC team rescues manatee entangled in crab trap

NORTH REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida Fish and Wildlife manatee rescue team along with the Clearwater Marine Aquarium helped rescue a manatee entangled in a crab trap.

The FWC received reports about the entangled manatee earlier today along North Redington Beach.

The rescue crews captured the manatee and removed the rope.

While onshore, the manatee received a complete health assessment and was tagged before being released.

If you encounter an entangled, injured or dead manatee, please call FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.

LATEST STORIES: