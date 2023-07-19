PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will discuss approving final rules regulating fishing at Skyway Fishing Pier to save pelicans on Wednesday.

According to FWC, Pelican entanglement in fishing gear at Skyway Pier occurs more often than at other area piers, and so far, education and other actions have not prevented the large number of severe injuries and deaths.

Hundreds of pelicans and other seabirds are entangled in fishing gear at Skyway Pier each year, resulting in their severe injury or death, according to FWC. However, anglers and animal advocates have been at odds over how to protect the birds.

On Wednesday, final rules are expected to be approved by FWC to address the issue.

Final rules would establish an education requirement for anglers, prohibit use of fishing rigs with more than one hook or a multiple hook from November 15 – March 15, and limit anglers to no more than two sets of hook-and-line gear.

Staff also recommends monitoring the effectiveness of these rules within an adaptive management framework and review of these rules two years after implementation to determine whether they are appropriate or if they should be repealed or expanded.

If approved, the rules would be effective October 1, 2023.