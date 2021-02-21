Funeral arrangements set for Pinellas County deputy killed on duty

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Funeral arrangements have been set for a Pinellas County deputy killed in the line of duty last week.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Michael Magli’s funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz.

The sheriff’s office wants to remind members of the public who wish to attend the service that parking is limited and the church capacity has been reduced to follow CDC guidelines. Masks will also be required inside of the church.

Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m.

Immediately following the service, guests will be directed outside the church for a special ceremony which will include a 21-gun salute, riderless horse, last call, and fly-over.

Following the funeral services, a full law enforcement procession will lead Deputy Magli to his final resting place for a private burial with family and close friends.

The procession will start at the Idlewild Baptist Church and travel to the Trinity Memorial Gardens, located at 12609 Memorial Drive in Trinity.

Members of the public who wish to show their support during the procession to the Trinity Memorial Gardens are encouraged to line the side of State Road 54 between the Suncoast Parkway and Community Drive no later than 12:30 p.m.

A webpage has been created with all processional and memorial video, information for funeral services, a place to leave messages for the family, and information about Deputy Magli.

The U.S. Honor Flag, escorted by the Florida Highway Patrol Honor Guard, will be on display at the funeral. The U.S. Honor Flag has traveled to the battlefields of Iraq, Afghanistan, traveled aboard the last space shuttle launch in 2011, and has honored thousands of American Heroes in Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, and members of the U.S. Armed Forces.