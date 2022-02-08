Fundraiser organized for St. Pete woman whose legs were amputated due to COVID-19 complications

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Claire Bridges is facing the greatest challenge of her life.

Those who know the 20-year-old say she makes everyone smile and lights up a room. She’s now recovering in a hospital room at Tampa General Hospital.

Last week, doctors amputated part of her both of her legs. Covid-19 complications forced doctors to make the decision. Her dad posted on Facebook she’s had some rough days since.

Claire’s roommate, Heather Valdes says Claire is conscious and in good spirits.

“We were able to say hi, make jokes, she laughed as much as she could,” Valdes said. “I got butterflies, excited and it was joy to be able to do that.”

Claire’s coworkers at Grassroots Kava House are partnering with Vertical Ventures in St. Petersburg for a fundraiser at the end of the month.

Climbing is one of Claire’s favorite pastimes. Her friends say the fundraiser will make healing and resources easier to find.

“Once she gets her new legs we hope she continues her climbing journey and I know nothing will be able to stop Claire,” Valdes said.

The Climbing for Claire event is on Feb. 27, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Vertical Ventures. They are accepting donations.

Claire’s dad says his daughter had a second surgery Tuesday and has another scheduled for Wednesday.