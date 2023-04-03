The video in this story is from a previous report

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A fundraiser to help Taylen Mosley’s relatives surpassed its goal of $30,000 after supporters rallied to help the grieving family.

Taylen Mosley and his mother, Pashun Jeffery, were victims in a double murder that happened last week. St. Petersburg police said Taylen’s father, Thomas Mosley, killed the mother and 2-year-old after they celebrated Thomas Mosley’s birthday.

“Thanks so much to everyone who has thought of us during this time,” said Theo Brickhouse-Sails, Pashun’s great-aunt. “It has been a long weekend, but every time we see your messages and notes, it brings some comfort to know that you care and love Pashun and Taylen as much as we do.”

Pashun’s family described the relationship between her and her son as extremely loving.

“I want people to remember them as two kids who absolutely loved each other,” Brickhouse-Sails said. “Adjusting without them in life is going to be hard.”

According to relatives, Pashun had just started living on her own and was doing well before her life ended.

“[She was] very outspoken, always make you laugh,” said Lakita Denson, Pashun’s mother, during a Friday press conference.

After losing Pashun and Taylen, Brickhouse-Sails and Denson set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the costs of the memorial service. Monday, the fundraiser surpassed its original goal of $30,000, with the largest donation being $1,000.

However, the family said that after learning they must bury Pashun and Taylen separately, they had to raise the goal to $50,000 to deal with the additional costs.

“Originally we would have liked to have Pashun and Taylen together in one casket, as you seldom saw them apart in their living,” Brickhouse-Sails wrote in an updated statement. “Unfortunately, we learned we must have two separate caskets and burial plots. We also want to adorn the caskets with tons and tons of flowers.”

According to the GoFundme page, the family is planning to have the service in four days.