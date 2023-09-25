PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A fundraiser has been set up for the family of a Pinellas County woman who they say was fatally attacked by a 13-foot alligator on Friday.

A GoFundMe was created on Saturday with a goal of $10,000 to help with funeral expenses.

Sabrina Peckham, 41, was found in a waterway Friday afternoon in the area of 134th Avenue North and 121st Street, according to officials. A 13-foot, 8.5-inch alligator was also removed from the waterway.

In the GoFundMe, family members said Peckham was attacked by the alligator. Officials have not officially said whether the alligator is to blame for the death. The medical examiner’s office will determine a cause and manner of death.

“Sabrina was loved by many and we expected many many more years with her,” the GoFundMe reads.

Family said Peckham was homeless at the time.

“I never thought I’d see [a gator] out here,” said Jamarcus Bullard, who made the discovery of the remains on Friday. “I thought it would be in the swamps and all that, but it was a big gator our here in our water.”

“My kids walk by there all the time,” said Jennifer Dean, who has lived in the area for four years. “So it’s really scary.”