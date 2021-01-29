Fully booked: Pinellas County fills 10K appointments for COVID vaccine despite crashes

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County opened up 10,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments for senior citizens at 3 p.m. Friday. By 4 p.m., those appointments had filled up, according to health department officials.
The county is still only allowing those 65+ to receive a vaccine at this time.
According to the county, more than 69,000 doses have been distributed in the county to long-term care facilities, hospitals, health centers, pharmacies and state health departments for residents 65 and older and frontline health care workers.