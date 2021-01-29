LIVE NOW /
Fully booked: Pinellas County fills 10K appointments for COVID vaccine despite crashes

Pinellas County

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County opened up 10,000 new COVID-19 vaccine appointments for senior citizens at 3 p.m. Friday. By 4 p.m., those appointments had filled up, according to health department officials.

The county is still only allowing those 65+ to receive a vaccine at this time.

According to the county, more than 69,000 doses have been distributed in the county to long-term care facilities, hospitals, health centers, pharmacies and state health departments for residents 65 and older and frontline health care workers.

