PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two 1st-grade teachers at Oakhurst Elementary School in Largo are having déjá vu this school year.

Alj Edwards and Syndey Connell seem like two ordinary colleagues.

But their history goes back to when Edwards taught Connell nearly 20 years ago.

Sydney Connell and Alj Edwards when Connell was in first grade (Courtesy: Tabitha Connell)

Sydney Connell and Alj Edwards when Connell was in first grade (Courtesy: Tabitha Connell)

Connell attended Oakhurst Elementary back in the mid-2000s. Her mom Tabitha told WFLA that Edwards and the school made a huge impact on her love for education.

“It is a full circle moment. Mr. Edwards was very influential in her choosing to go into education. So were her Elementary years at Oakhurst Elementary School. She loved her time there and it really pushed her to choose elementary education,” Tabitha told WFLA.

Now that love has come full circle.

Connell was hired as a 1st-grade teacher at the school. She recently graduated with a degree in Elementary Education from the University of Florida in May.

Connell and Edwards in 2023 as colleagues (Courtesy: Tabitha Connell)

Now, Connell is going back to the place where she attended school and was inspired to pursue a career in education.

And the best part, Edwards and Connell are colleagues for the 2023-2024 school year.