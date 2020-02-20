Frustrated mother pulls student out of AMI Kids, blames poor communication

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas Park Police are still investigating AMI Kids School for child abuse after an altercation between a 12-year-old and staff member left the student with a fractured skull. An AMI Kids School spokesperson confirmed Thursday that, as of Wednesday, the Department of Juvenile Justice stopped student admissions into the school while the investigation is ongoing.

8 On Your Side spoke with a St. Petersburg mother whose son was on the bus with the 12-year-old last week. She said her son got home an hour late from school that day due to the other student throwing up and the bus having to make extra stops to take care of the sick child.

This mother also said her son was stabbed with a pencil last week and she was upset about how the school handled the situation. She says at first they would not allow him to call his mom because they didn’t want to bother her at work. She tells 8 On Your Side that her son had to beg the staff to let him make the call about the injury. We spoke with the AMI Kids School spokesman who says the parent was notified and the proper procedure was followed.

This mother is very frustrated with AMI Kids and said due to poor communication from staff, she just pulled her student out of the program on Monday.

