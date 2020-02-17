Friend of 20-year-old who drowned in Dunedin jumped in rough waters to try and save him

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) – A 20-year-old Spring Hill man drowned Saturday night after his kayak capsized at the Dunedin Causeway while fishing with friends.

Deputies were called to the Dunedin Causeway around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a man struggling in the water. Kyle Zachary Bobb was in his kayak shark fishing when it capsized 200 yards offshore. Friends told deputies Bobb paddled his kayak into the water to set bait, but his kayak flipped over in the water and he was unable to swim back.

Mitchell Coy was out fishing in the area at the time. He told us he’s met Bobb before and spent about half an hour swimming around looking for the man.

“The water was rough…it was not a good day to have a kayak out there, I shouldn’t have even been in the water,” Coy said. “I proceeded to jump in in the clothes I’m in right now, swam for a good 30 minutes under the bridge. It’s a strong current.”

Deputies said, because of those rough conditions, it was nearly impossible for them to rescue Bobb from land. The sheriff’s office called assistance from the air and marine units. Even the flight unit struggled keeping sight of Bobb and his kayak because of the rough waters.

At approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday, more than four hours after the 911 call, deputies located Bobb’s body on the north side of the Dunedin Causeway.

Coy said he looked at Bobb like a brother.

“When you’re fishing with us it’s a brotherhood, sometimes a sisterhood, cause we got girls too. We look out for our own. I just took matters into my own hands and did the best I could,” he said. “I did start crying when I called my mom, I couldn’t believe it was him. Another fishing buddy is gone.”

