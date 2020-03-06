Free shuttle service offered at Firestone Grand Prix in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A free shuttle service will be provided at this year’s Firestone Grand Prix in St. Petersburg.

Buses and trolleys will be providing a free shuttle from Tropicana Field parking to the raceway entrance.

Shuttle pickups will only take place in the Tropicana Field parking lots 1 and 2, which are located on the corner of 16th St. N. and 4th Ave. S.

Riders will be dropped off at Gate 5 at the raceway.

The parking fee at Tropicana Field is $10, which can be purchased with a credit card. Cash will not be accepted.

The shuttles will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 15.

For more information, visit LooperTrolley.com

