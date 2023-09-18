PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — If you have ever wanted to check out several of St. Petersburg’s museums for free, you will be able to on Saturday.

In an effort to make art more accessible, city leaders have worked with a number of museums to waive admission fees to encourage visitors to celebrate the arts.

Four St. Petersburg museums will be participating in this year’s Arts Alive! Free Museum Day. They include:

Imagine Museum

The Imagine Museum located at 1901 Central Avenue will be participating in Free Museum Day. Tickets are based on timed entry. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can grab your tickets here.

The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art

The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art is inviting everyone to visit for free on Saturday. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available online and a limited number of walk-up tickets will be available.

Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg

Pinellas County residents can get complimentary museum entry to the Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg on Saturday. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 255 Beach Drive Northeast. You just need to bring your ID to the museum to enter.

The Dali Museum

The Dali Museum is also offering Pinellas County residents free admission on Saturday.

To get tickets, visitors will need to reserve a ticket and show their Pinellas County ID to enter the museum. You can reserve your spot here. Admission does not include the Dalí Alive 360° experience but you can purchase a ticket for the experience online for $15.

To learn more about the event, visit St. Petersburg’s website.