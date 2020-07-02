LIVE NOW /
Free masks now available at more locations in Pinellas County

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County is expanding its face mask distribution program to reach more citizens in St. Pete, Clearwater, Dunedin, Madeira Beach, and Palm Harbor.

The move comes after Florida saw a spike in coronavirus cases last week. On Wednesday morning, the state reported more than 6,500 new cases and 45 deaths.

Free masks will be available on a first-come first-serve basis at the following locations until supplies last:

Clearwater

Willa Carson Health and Wellness Center
1108 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
Tuesdays: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday-Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (including Friday, July 3).
(727) 467-9411

Dunedin

Dunedin Public Library
223 Douglas Ave.
Monday – Friday: 10:00 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. (closed one hour, twice a day for cleaning)
(727) 298-3080

Palm Harbor

East Lake Community Library
4125 East Lake Rd. S.
Monday – Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday: Noon to 8 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(727) 773-2665

Madeira Beach

The Gulf Beaches Public Library
200 Municipal Dr.
Monday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday: Closed
(727) 391-2828

St. Petersburg

Prayer Tower COGIC
1137 37th St. S.
Wednesday, July 8: 1 to 4 p.m. (while supplies last)
(727) 418-5908 or (727) 550-6022

Free masks are also available in Largo, Pinellas Park, Tarpon Springs, Seminole, and Gulfport.

For more information, inclduing a full list of distribution sites, click here.

