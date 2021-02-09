‘Frank’ has been found! Viral search helps Bucs fan track down Chiefs cutout fan he sat next to at Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — “Frank” has been found! The internet helped a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan and co-owner of a Pinellas County brewery track down the Kansas City Chiefs fan whose cardboard cutout he sat next to at Super Bowl LV.

Buccaneers fan LJ Govoni made it his mission to locate his new cardboard friend he affectionately named “Frank.”

Govoni tweeted throughout the Super Bowl asking for help finding the Chiefs fan donning a Kansas City jersey and white hat. The two even shared a beer, chicken tenders and all of the emotions that came along with the historic Buccaneers victory.

Thanks to social media, “Frank” was found on Tuesday. His real name is Clayton Whipple and he lives in Iowa.

Hey! It’s Frank! Sorry I was too busy with my middle schoolers to respond earlier. Cheers and Congrats to your bucs man. They were the better team Sunday. pic.twitter.com/3ZB0FaFy8S — claytonwhipple (@claytonwhipple) February 9, 2021

Whipple and Govoni will get to talk to each other for the first time on a Zoom call Tuesday afternoon. Govoni has offered a free trip to Tampa to show Whipple what he missed by not traveling to Super Bowl LV.

“Frank” was one of the thousands of fans who paid to have a cardboard cutout of themselves at Raymond James Stadium for the Super Bowl.