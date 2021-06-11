Fourth of July fireworks to return to St. Pete Pier

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg announced Friday its Fourth of July fireworks will return this year, continuing the city’s tradition.

Official event festivities will begin Friday, July 2, with music, food, and a movie on the tilted lawn. The fun will continue with a 4K St. Pete Pier Run, Silent Disco Nights, Health Expo, food trucks and musical performances.

The weekend of events will conclude with the fireworks show along the downtown waterfront on Sunday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. However, some vendors or activities may have participation or registration fees.

Event goers are reminded to follow CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety.

Residents and visitors are asked to use the city parking facilities downtown or consider alternative modes of transportation.

For information regarding the weekend of events, parking, and more, visit stpetepier.org/thefourth.