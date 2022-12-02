ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Four developers submitted proposals for the future of the Tropicana Field site before the city’s deadline on Friday.

This is the city’s second request for proposals to redevelop the 86-acre site. It’s a project expected to cost billions of dollars that could impact the city for decades to come.

The City of St. Petersburg released the names of the companies that applied;

Sugar Hill Community Partners

50 Plus 1 Sports

Restoration Associates

Hines & Tampa Bay Rays

City officials will review the proposals before releasing the files to the public next week.

On January 4th, developers will have an opportunity to share an overview of their proposals at a community meeting at the coliseum.