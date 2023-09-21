PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Fort De Soto’s new pier is now open.

Construction began in March 2022 to remove the existing Fort De Soto Park Bay Pier and construct a new pier in the same location.

Pinellas County officials said the new pier is constructed of concrete piling, concrete beams and a concrete deck.

The county built a shade at the top of the ramp to the dock for the Egmont Key Ferry and fish cleaning stations were added for fishermen.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Sept. 28.

The project was funded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and Penny for Pinellas.