PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Fort De Soto’s new pier is now open.
Construction began in March 2022 to remove the existing Fort De Soto Park Bay Pier and construct a new pier in the same location.
Pinellas County officials said the new pier is constructed of concrete piling, concrete beams and a concrete deck.
The county built a shade at the top of the ramp to the dock for the Egmont Key Ferry and fish cleaning stations were added for fishermen.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Sept. 28.
The project was funded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and Penny for Pinellas.