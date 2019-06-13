Former youth group leader charged with lewd & lascivious molestation, officials say

TAMPA (WFLA) – A Dunedin woman has been charged with a molesting a teenager, while she worked at a bay area church.

Detectives say Heather Matuszek, 32 inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl who was in her youth group at Clearwater Community Church in 2014.

The now 19-year-old told deputies Matuszek spent the night in the victim’s bed on two separate occasions. Each time the victim alleges Matuszek kissed her face, rubbed and caressed the victim’s arms, body, and breast area over her clothing.

The victim alleged there were additional incidents that occurred outside of Pinellas County which are currently being investigated.

Detectives say Matuszek admitted to the allegations occurring in Pinellas County and no longer attends the Clearwater Community Church.

According to Chick-fil-a’s website, Matuszek is the restaurant operator of the Westfield Countryside Mall.

Matuszek was charged with two felony counts of Lewd & Lascivious Molestation.

Detectives say it’s possible there are more victims in this case. Anyone who believes their child may be a victim or has information regarding this case is asked to contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at (727) 582-6006.