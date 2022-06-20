TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) – Christopher Ferguson, the former manager of the Phoenix Medical Management Pain Management Clinic, appeared before a judge on Monday morning for a pretrial hearing.

Hours later, he was back in handcuffs. In January, Tarpon Springs Police officers arrested Ferguson on an extortion charge. According to the arrest report, he told the victim her drug screen came back positive, but he would “fix” the results in exchange for sexual favors.

Tarpon Springs police detectives have been working the case for months, along with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Christopher Ferguson stands next to his attorney, John Trevena, during a pretrial hearing that took place just hours before he was taken into custody.

On Monday morning, two hours after Ferguson’s court appearance on the original extortion charge, authorities announced they had rearrested Ferguson on five counts of extortion and two counts of attempted sexual battery involving five additional victims.

Detectives said the case remains active and they are looking for any additional victims.